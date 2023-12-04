Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fulton County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Fulton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Caldwell County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
