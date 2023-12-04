Should you wager on Jake Browning scoring a touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jake Browning score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Browning has rushed for 48 yards (16 per game) on eight carries.

In three games, Browning has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jake Browning Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0 Week 12 Steelers 19 26 227 1 1 3 9 0

