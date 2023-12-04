The Indiana Pacers, Obi Toppin included, take the court versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Toppin, in his most recent game, had 22 points and four blocks in a 144-129 win over the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Toppin's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.1 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 2.6 Assists 2.5 1.3 2.0 PRA -- 17.5 20.8 PR -- 16.2 18.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Celtics

Toppin has taken 8.6 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 9.1% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Pacers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 107.6. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Conceding 107.4 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Celtics are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Celtics give up 23.3 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Obi Toppin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 25 11 2 1 0 0 2

