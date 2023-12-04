The Boston Celtics (15-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 238.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 14 games this season that have had more than 238.5 combined points scored.

Indiana's outings this season have a 254.7-point average over/under, 16.2 more points than this game's total.

Indiana's ATS record is 10-8-0 this year.

The Pacers have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 15.8% 116.7 245.5 107.4 233.3 225.8 Pacers 14 77.8% 128.8 245.5 125.9 233.3 237.9

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over nine times.

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).

The Pacers score an average of 128.8 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Pacers and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 10-8 2-2 16-2 Celtics 10-9 8-7 9-10

Pacers vs. Celtics Point Insights

Pacers Celtics 128.8 Points Scored (PG) 116.7 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 10-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 10-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 125.9 Points Allowed (PG) 107.4 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 4-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-9 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-4

