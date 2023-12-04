When the Boston Celtics (15-4) and Indiana Pacers (10-8) match up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Myles Turner will be two players to watch.

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, NBCS-BOS

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers were victorious in their most recent game versus the Heat, 144-129, on Saturday. Bruce Brown was their leading scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bruce Brown 30 4 2 0 0 4 Obi Toppin 22 2 2 1 4 4 Aaron Nesmith 20 4 1 0 1 4

Tyrese Haliburton's averages for the season are 27 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).

Turner averages 16.6 points, 7.8 boards and 1.4 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Pacers get 12.7 points per game from Brown, plus 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.2 points, 2.9 boards and 2.7 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pacers get 13 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 27.2 3.0 10.6 1.0 0.7 4.4 Myles Turner 16.2 7.2 1.3 0.7 2.4 1.3 Bruce Brown 13.8 4.4 3.3 1.2 0.4 1.0 Obi Toppin 16.2 2.6 2.0 0.4 0.8 1.8 Buddy Hield 13.3 2.4 2.4 0.9 0.5 2.7

