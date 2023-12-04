Tanner Hudson will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Hudson has 22 grabs for 193 yards this year. He has been targeted 27 times.

Hudson vs. the Jaguars

Hudson vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed six opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have conceded a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Hudson will square off against the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars concede 255.0 passing yards per contest.

The Jaguars have the No. 26 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 18 this season (1.6 per game).

Tanner Hudson Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-120)

Hudson Receiving Insights

Hudson has been targeted on 27 of his team's 406 passing attempts this season (6.7% target share).

He has 193 receiving yards on 27 targets to rank 79th in league play with 7.1 yards per target.

Hudson does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Hudson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 6 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

