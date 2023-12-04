When Tanner Hudson takes the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Tanner Hudson score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Hudson has caught 22 passes (27 targets) for 193 yards (32.2 per game) this season.

Hudson, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Tanner Hudson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 4 2 30 0 Week 4 @Titans 2 2 18 0 Week 9 Bills 5 4 45 0 Week 10 Texans 7 6 33 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 49 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 4 18 0

