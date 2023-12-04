Tee Higgins has a good matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jaguars allow 255 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Higgins has totaled 328 receiving yards (46.9 per game) and two receiving TDs, hauling in 27 balls on 51 targets.

Higgins vs. the Jaguars

Higgins vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed six opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed 18 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The Jaguars surrender 255 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Jaguars have conceded 18 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 26th among NFL defenses.

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Higgins Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Higgins has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 42.9% of his games (three of seven).

Higgins has been targeted on 51 of his team's 406 passing attempts this season (12.6% target share).

He has been targeted 51 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (99th in NFL).

Higgins has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has 9.5% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Higgins has been targeted seven times in the red zone (13.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts).

Higgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 5 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

