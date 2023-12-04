Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd has a favorable matchup in Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are giving up the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 255 per game.

Boyd has grabbed 50 balls (on 72 targets) for 462 yards (42.0 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Boyd vs. the Jaguars

Boyd vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 1 GP / 118 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 118 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The Jaguars give up 255 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense ranks 26th in the league by conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (18 total passing TDs).

Tyler Boyd Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Boyd Receiving Insights

Boyd, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 11 games this year.

Boyd has been targeted on 72 of his team's 406 passing attempts this season (17.7% target share).

He has been targeted 72 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (99th in NFL).

Boyd has made two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (9.5% of his team's 21 offensive TDs).

Boyd has been targeted five times in the red zone (9.6% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts).

Boyd's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 TAR / 8 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

