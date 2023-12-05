Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bracken County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Bracken County, Kentucky today? We have what you need here.
Bracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nicholas Co Middle-High School at Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Augusta, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
