Gustav Nyquist will be among those in action Tuesday when his Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Nyquist against the Blackhawks, we have lots of info to help.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Nyquist has averaged 16:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Nyquist has a goal in three of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nyquist has a point in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Nyquist has an assist in 11 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Nyquist goes over his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-29) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 4 17 Points 5 3 Goals 4 14 Assists 1

