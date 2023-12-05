Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Kentucky, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Bullitt High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kentucky Country Day School at Whitefield Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville Christian Academy at Evangel Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Traditional High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bardstown High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Louisville Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Portland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Evangel Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Francis Parker
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
