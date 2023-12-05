Juuso Parssinen and the Nashville Predators will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Looking to bet on Parssinen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Juuso Parssinen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Parssinen Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Parssinen has averaged 14:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Parssinen has a goal in four of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Parssinen has a point in five games this year through 23 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Parssinen has had an assist in one of 23 games this season.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Parssinen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Parssinen has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Parssinen Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-29) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 23 Games 4 5 Points 2 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

