Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Metcalfe County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Metcalfe County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Metcalfe County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metcalfe County High School at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Burkesville, KY
- Conference: District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.