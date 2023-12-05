Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Perry County, Kentucky today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Perry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harlan High School at Perry County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prestonsburg High School at Cordia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
