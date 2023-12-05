Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - December 5
The injury report for the Nashville Predators (12-12) ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16) currently has three players. The matchup is slated for 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 76 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- It has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at -1.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 56 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Chicago has allowed 85 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 26th in the NHL.
- Their -29 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-185)
|Blackhawks (+150)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.