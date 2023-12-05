Predators vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-185)
|Blackhawks (+150)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have compiled a 3-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Nashville has gone 2-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this contest.
- Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 15 of 24 games this season.
Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info
Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|76 (14th)
|Goals
|56 (30th)
|77 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|85 (26th)
|18 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (29th)
|20 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (22nd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Nashville hit the over four times.
- The Predators and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators' goals per game average is 0.6 higher than their season-long average.
- The Predators offense's 76 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Predators have allowed 77 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at -1.
