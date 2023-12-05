Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 5?
Should you wager on Roman Josi to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in five of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Josi has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 5.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|24:04
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|26:57
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|3
|1
|2
|22:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|25:34
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|25:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|27:28
|Home
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
