The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Bellarmine Knights (2-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knights Hall. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Mastodons average 7.4 fewer points per game (80.9) than the Knights allow (88.3).

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 88.3 points.

Bellarmine has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.9 points.

The Knights average 9.2 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Mastodons give up (70).

When Purdue Fort Wayne gives up fewer than 60.8 points, it is 2-0.

The Knights shoot 36.2% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mastodons concede defensively.

Bellarmine Leaders

Hayley Harrison: 13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Hope Sivori: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.8 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Miyah Brown: 8.5 PTS, 44.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 44.9 FG% Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.7 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Cam Browning: 7.3 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Schedule