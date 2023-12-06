The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

  • The RedHawks' 51.0 points per game are 12.6 fewer points than the 63.6 the Colonels give up.
  • Eastern Kentucky has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51.0 points.
  • The Colonels average 13.7 more points per game (83.1) than the RedHawks allow (69.4).
  • Eastern Kentucky has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.
  • Miami (OH) is 1-3 when allowing fewer than 83.1 points.
  • The Colonels shoot 44.5% from the field, 3% higher than the RedHawks concede defensively.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

  • Ivy Turner: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 45.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Alice Recanati: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 45.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%
  • Antwainette Walker: 25.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (13-for-27)
  • Brie Crittendon: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

Eastern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Utah L 117-72 Alaska Airlines Center
11/25/2023 Campbellsville Harrodsburg W 100-25 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/4/2023 Simmons (KY) W 94-38 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/10/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/15/2023 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex

