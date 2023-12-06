Wagering on a player to score is a fun way to get involved with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Tuesday, including all eight matchups around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -115 to score

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 24 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -110 to score

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 MacKinnon's stats: 8 goals in 24 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +115 to score

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 24 games

Filip Forsberg (Predators) +120 to score

Predators vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 Forsberg's stats: 13 goals in 24 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +140 to score

Sabres vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 Skinner's stats: 10 goals in 25 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +140 to score

Devils vs. Canucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 Hughes' stats: 9 goals in 17 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +145 to score

Kings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 21 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +150 to score

Canucks vs. Devils

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 Boeser's stats: 17 goals in 25 games

Chris Kreider (Rangers) +150 to score

Rangers vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 Kreider's stats: 14 goals in 23 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +155 to score

Wild vs. Flames

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5 Kaprizov's stats: 7 goals in 22 games

