The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Redbird Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.
  • This season, Northern Kentucky has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.
  • The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 239th.
  • The Norse put up an average of 72.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 66.6 the Redbirds give up.
  • Northern Kentucky has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Kentucky is putting up more points at home (80.5 per game) than away (65.3).
  • At home, the Norse allow 66 points per game. Away, they concede 73.5.
  • At home, Northern Kentucky drains 7 treys per game, 3.2 more than it averages away (3.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (23.1%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 LIU W 72-64 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris W 77-59 Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ IUPUI W 71-55 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 Akron - Truist Arena
12/14/2023 Cumberlands (KY) - Truist Arena

