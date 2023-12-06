The Illinois State Redbirds (5-3) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -2.5 135.5

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 135.5 points in four of six games this season.

Northern Kentucky has a 142.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.1 more points than this game's point total.

Northern Kentucky has gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Northern Kentucky's .667 ATS win percentage (4-2-0 ATS record) is higher than Illinois State's .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 3 42.9% 67.8 140.7 66.6 136.4 143.8 Northern Kentucky 4 66.7% 72.9 140.7 69.8 136.4 137.2

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Norse's 72.9 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 66.6 the Redbirds allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, Northern Kentucky is 4-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 3-4-0 0-1 3-4-0 Northern Kentucky 4-2-0 1-2 4-2-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State Northern Kentucky 8-7 Home Record 14-3 3-9 Away Record 6-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

