Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Scott County, Kentucky today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County High School at Great Crossing High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- Conference: District 41
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.