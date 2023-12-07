Bennedict Mathurin's Indiana Pacers match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last action, a 122-112 win over the Celtics, Mathurin put up 16 points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Mathurin's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.2 12.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.2 Assists -- 1.9 1.3 PRA -- 18.9 17 PR -- 17 15.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.8 per contest.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 12th in possessions per game with 107.3. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Bucks concede 118.3 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Bucks concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 26.4 per game.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 36 26 11 2 3 1 1

