Should you wager on Cole Smith to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith has a goal in two of 24 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
  • Smith has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:10 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:10 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 13:12 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:57 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.