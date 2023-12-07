How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels are shooting 45.2% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 39.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank third.
- The Colonels average 19.2 more points per game (87.5) than the Spartans allow (68.3).
- Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Eastern Kentucky averaged 86.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.7.
- The Colonels gave up 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 74.9 away.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky knocked down fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 76-64
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/27/2023
|Troy
|W 77-76
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 79-69
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
