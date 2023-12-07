Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Estill County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Estill County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Estill County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Central High School at Estill County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Irvine, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.