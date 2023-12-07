Gustav Nyquist will be among those in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena. Does a wager on Nyquist intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In three of 25 games this season, Nyquist has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nyquist has a point in 14 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nyquist's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nyquist has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 25 Games 4 17 Points 2 3 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

