Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Hopkins County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hopkins County Central High School at Dawson Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Dawson Springs, KY
- Conference: District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
