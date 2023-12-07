Will Luke Evangelista light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in three of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 94 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 13:32 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 4-2 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

