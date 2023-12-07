Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 7?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Michael McCarron a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
McCarron stats and insights
- McCarron has scored in two of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (zero shots).
- McCarron has no points on the power play.
- McCarron's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 94 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.5 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|2
|2
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:08
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-2
Predators vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
