We have QB rankings available for you, heading into Week 14 of the NFL season -- see below prior to setting your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 14

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 286.9 23.9 36.1 5.2 Jalen Hurts Eagles 282.9 23.6 33.6 10.1 Dak Prescott Cowboys 254.9 21.2 34.3 3.4 C.J. Stroud Texans 239.0 19.9 34.8 2.9 Sam Howell Commanders 237.0 18.2 39.2 3.1 Justin Herbert Chargers 232.4 19.4 36.6 4.3 Brock Purdy 49ers 228.5 19.0 27.7 2.9 Lamar Jackson Ravens 222.2 18.5 27.8 9.3 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 222.1 18.5 37.0 4.8 Jordan Love Packers 221.8 18.5 34.0 3.3 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 210.3 17.5 33.4 2.3 Jared Goff Lions 207.5 17.3 35.8 2.3 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 205.0 17.1 33.3 4.7 Russell Wilson Broncos 200.4 16.7 28.8 5.3 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 195.9 16.3 32.8 6.0 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 182.6 15.2 34.1 3.8 Geno Smith Seahawks 172.8 14.4 33.5 2.5 Matthew Stafford Rams 167.8 15.3 34.5 1.5 Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8 Joe Burrow Bengals 147.2 14.7 36.5 3.1 Derek Carr Saints 142.2 11.9 32.8 1.9 Justin Fields Bears 137.5 17.2 27.8 9.6 Gardner Minshew Colts 130.6 11.9 30.8 2.1 Desmond Ridder Falcons 129.5 11.8 26.7 3.8 Taysom Hill Saints 118.4 9.9 0.7 5.8

This Week's Games

