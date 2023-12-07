The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6), on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET, look to build on a nine-game home winning stretch when hosting the Indiana Pacers (11-8).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pacers vs. Bucks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 122.3 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 118.3 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Pacers have a +61 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 128.4 points per game, first in the league, and are giving up 125.2 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

These teams are scoring 250.7 points per game between them, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 243.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Indiana is 11-8-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - Bucks +450 +185 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.