Steelers vs. Patriots Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
The New England Patriots (2-10) will try to stop their five-game losing streak as they are 6-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. For this matchup, the total has been set at 31.5 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Steelers can be found below before they play the Patriots. The Patriots' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Steelers.
Steelers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Steelers (-6)
|31.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Steelers (-6)
|32.5
|-230
|+190
Pittsburgh vs. New England Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh has gone 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Pittsburgh's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (16.7%).
- New England has won twice against the spread this year.
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-2) as a 6-point underdog or more this year.
- Of 12 New England games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
