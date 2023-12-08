Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Fayette County, Kentucky, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette High School at Montgomery County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertson County High School at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jeffersontown High School at Henry Clay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Crossing High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
