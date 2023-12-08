Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Kentucky. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Fairdale High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8

5:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler Traditional High School at Male High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Scott County High School at Ballard High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Georgetown, KY

Georgetown, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 27

District 27 How to Stream: Watch Here

Beth Haven Christian School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 21

District 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Waggener High School at Seneca High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 27

District 27 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Academy at Shawnee at Portland Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitefield Academy at Holy Cross High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullitt Central High School at Evangel Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 23

District 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jeffersontown High School at Henry Clay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Fern Creek High School at Bullitt East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mt. Washington, KY

Mt. Washington, KY Conference: District 24

District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Highlands Latin School at Paris High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Paris, KY

Paris, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Fairdale High School