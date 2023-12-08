Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Marshall County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graves County High School at Marshall County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Benton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.