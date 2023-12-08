Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Mercer County, Kentucky today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson City High School at Wolfe County High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Campton, KY
- Conference: District 55
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.