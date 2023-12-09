Saturday's game that pits the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a projected final score of 83-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 1:30 PM on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Alabama vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Alabama vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 83, Alabama 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-5.4)

Purdue (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.6

Alabama is 4-3-0 against the spread, while Purdue's ATS record this season is 6-3-0. A total of five out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Boilermakers' games have gone over.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 19.2 points per game (scoring 94.1 points per game to rank second in college basketball while giving up 74.9 per contest to rank 268th in college basketball) and have a +154 scoring differential overall.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is collecting 36.6 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.5 per contest.

Alabama knocks down 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.6 (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

The Crimson Tide average 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and allow 90.8 points per 100 possessions (221st in college basketball).

Alabama forces 12.1 turnovers per game (192nd in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (172nd in college basketball play).

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers have a +159 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.7 points per game. They're putting up 84.9 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 94th in college basketball.

Purdue wins the rebound battle by 12.1 boards on average. It records 39.7 rebounds per game, 16th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.6.

Purdue knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 39.7% from beyond the arc (15th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.9%.

Purdue has committed 2.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (201st in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (343rd in college basketball).

