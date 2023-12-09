On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Alexander Carrier going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrier stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carrier's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.