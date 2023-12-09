Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bourbon County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Bourbon County, Kentucky today? We have the information here.
Bourbon County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bourbon County High School at Boone County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Florence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
