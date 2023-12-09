In Fayette County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Casey County High School at Trinity Christian Academy

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9

2:30 PM ET on December 9 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

North Laurel High School at Henry Clay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9

7:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Sayre School at South Laurel High School