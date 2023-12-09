Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, we've got the information here.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylor County High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Highlands Latin School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oldham High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern High School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fern Creek High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
