How to Watch Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Quakers' opponents have knocked down.
- Kentucky has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Quakers are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 152nd.
- The 91.8 points per game the Wildcats put up are 20.9 more points than the Quakers allow (70.9).
- Kentucky has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.
- The Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
- Kentucky sunk 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Marshall
|W 118-82
|Rupp Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
