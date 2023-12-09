The Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) take on the Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania Betting Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Wildcats' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

Pennsylvania has won two games against the spread this year.

Quakers games have gone over the point total four out of six times this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Kentucky is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).

Kentucky has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

