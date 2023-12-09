The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the DePaul vs. Louisville matchup.

Louisville vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Louisville has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

DePaul has won just one game against the spread this season.

Blue Demons games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Louisville is 95th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 177th, a difference of 82 spots.

With odds of +100000, Louisville has been given a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.