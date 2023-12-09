The Nashville Predators, including Luke Evangelista, take the ice Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Evangelista? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Luke Evangelista vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Evangelista has averaged 13:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Evangelista has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 25 games this year, Evangelista has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Evangelista has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Evangelista goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Evangelista has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 2 14 Points 2 4 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

