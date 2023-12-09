The Murray State Racers (3-4) face the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Governors allow to opponents.

In games Murray State shoots better than 42.9% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Racers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors sit at 253rd.

The 77 points per game the Racers put up are 11.9 more points than the Governors allow (65.1).

Murray State is 3-3 when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State averaged 73.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.7 points per contest.

The Racers gave up 67.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 10 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Murray State fared worse in home games last year, making 5.8 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 per game with a 34.1% percentage on the road.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule