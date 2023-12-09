The Murray State Racers (4-2) hope to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (3-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

The Racers' 94.7 points per game are 32.2 more points than the 62.5 the Governors allow to opponents.

Murray State is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.5 points.

Austin Peay has a 3-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.7 points.

The Governors record 18.5 fewer points per game (62) than the Racers allow (80.5).

This year the Governors are shooting 45.1% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Racers concede.

The Racers shoot 45.7% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Governors concede.

Murray State Leaders

Katelyn Young: 16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

16.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.8 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Ava Learn: 13 PTS, 60 FG%

13 PTS, 60 FG% Hannah McKay: 10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 43.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 43.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Haven Ford: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 26.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

